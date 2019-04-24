Milliken & Company named to Forbes Best Employers list

Spartanburg, S.C.—For the second year in a row, global diversified manufacturer Milliken & Company was included among America’s Best Mid-Size Employers. Compiled by Forbes magazine, the 2019 list recognizes the top 500 highest-rated employers with 1,000 to 5,000 U.S.-based employees and spans 25 different industries.

“We strive to be a company where every associate feels empowered, valued and engaged,” states Halsey M. Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “Being recognized as a foremost employer in the U.S. helps affirm our ongoing commitment to provide a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.”

Fostering this culture requires a multi-faceted approach, the company said, from developing associates’ professional careers to promoting new inclusion activities. In the past year, Milliken has expanded its associate network programs to connect with minority groups, including women and veterans, as well as highlighting minority associates through internal initiatives. The company has also implemented unconscious bias training for managers, an addition to its regular trainings and learning modules. Milliken’s commitment to engaging with associates is an ever-evolving initiative that reflects the needs of its associates and allows the company to remain on the forefront of important leadership and inclusion conversations.