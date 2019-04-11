Marazzi, American Olean design doghouse for local charity

Dallas—As part of The Tile Council of North America’s (TCNA) doghouse donation to a local charity during this week’s Coverings tradeshow, the Marazzi and American Olean brands have teamed up to produce a custom tiled doghouse that showcases the distinct personality of each brand.

“This year we wanted to create a doghouse design that mixed both our Marazzi and American Olean brands,” said Sarah Morales, product design assistant for Marazzi and American Olean. “The result is a wonderfully eclectic house for Fido that artistically combines the bold Italian styling of Marazzi with the clean lines and soft colors of American Olean. Because Marazzi is the style leader in tile, it was only fitting to choose one of its new encaustic-look tile designs to cover the entire roof, creating a stylish focal point that is both fun and chic.”

The companies then used a soft, weathered white wood visual on the rest of the house to complement the roof. “Covering the four walls of the doghouse is American Olean’s Waterwood collection – White Oak,” Morales said. “Inspired by the bricola wood pillars that grace the waterways of Venice, this unique wood-look tile provides the visual softness of authentic water-worn oak wood. Then, to top it all off with a nice trendy touch, we put 1½-inch hexagon mosaics from the Waterwood collection on the floor of this little pooch palace.”

The Marazzi, American Olean doghouse will join several others donated by fellow TCNA members and will be on display during Coverings in the TCNA Art Tile Courtyard (booth #4209). Following the show, all doghouses will be donated to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of Orlando-area pets.