Laticrete wins 2019 CID Award

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has been recognized as a winner of the 2019 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards in the Special Recognition-Institutional category for its craftsmanship and technical know-how involved with completing the new main building of the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Northern California. Laticrete supplied installation materials and onsite support to artist and installer Drostle Public Arts, bringing life to two mosaic tile designs made from 19 mosaic panels representative of California’s seashore and the Redwood Forest.

“From planning to execution, the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford was a decade in the making and designed with the intent to become one of the country’s most sustainable children’s hospitals,” said Dale Foster, Laticrete contractor sales representative. “We took great responsibility in making sure all products used onsite would contribute to the LEED points necessary to make this dream a reality.”

The products supplied by Laticrete all hold multiple certifications and declarations, including Health Product Declarations (HPD), Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) and UL Greenguard Gold Certifications for low chemical emissions.

“Sustainable building is the way of the future and an initiative we heavily support with the products produced at Laticrete,” Foster added. “Our research and development team work hard daily to ensure we are on the top of our game when it comes to supplying green building materials that are safe for our customers and installers and will be long lasting on the jobsite. Winning the CID Award and being recognized as a supplier of outstanding installation achievements is a culmination of our efforts.”

An esteemed panel of editors, leading designers and industry professionals evaluated the project submission based on execution, original usage and overall design and purpose, and gave special recognition to those projects exemplifying noteworthy tile and stone applications. Ron Nash, Laticrete vice president of sales, North America; and Brett Spencer, Laticrete director of sales, attended the awards ceremony at Coverings and accepted the award on behalf of the company.