Karndean adds new visuals to LooseLay Longboard range

Export, Pa.—Luxury vinyl tile specialist Karndean Designflooring has added six new products to its innovative and award-winning LooseLay Longboard range. Featuring 59-inch planks, this non-interlocking floating range is notable for its multi-directional planks, speedy install time, acoustic properties and individually replaceable planks.

The company developed the new LooseLay Longboard visuals from the delicate variation of European oak and the rustic beauty of American pine.

Fabric Oaks

Influenced by weathering applications in textile design, the new fabric oak design, explores the effect of weathering beyond what happens when wood is exposed to the elements—a softer and more worn approach. Cross-sawn patterns skip through the boards, creating a layered effect, as though fabric has been worn directly onto the plank. This design is available in three colors: Worn Fabric Oak, Shadow Fabric Oak and Urban Fabric Oak.

European Oak

In addition to the Fabric Oaks, one additional design was also developed from European oak, a wood known for its subtlety and soft features. Like the Danish “hygge” style, the color and delicate grain within Vanilla Oak denotes a quality of coziness, evoking feelings of contentment and well-being.

American Pines

The American Pine design was developed from barn boards from Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountain region. These barns were used for drying tobacco in the late 1800s and early 1900s, inspiring the coloring and aged character of the design. Uneven wear in the original varnish highlights the character and grain of the boards. Colors include Weathered American Pine and Distressed American Pine.

Perfect for temporary and permanent use, all Karndean LooseLay products are ideal for homeowners who are interested in changing their floor frequently or reducing noise transfer to rooms. They can be laid over most existing hard floors with minimal preparation, as well as over subfloors with an RH of up to 95%.

Karndean Designflooring first introduced its innovative K-Wave friction grip backing in 2011, earning the Karndean LooseLay range a Best of NeoCon Innovation Award and was most recently recognized with a Good Design Award. This K-Wave backing, combined with the weight of the planks, holds the product in place without the use of full-spread adhesive in most applications.

To view the entire selection of LooseLay Longboard, visit: karndean.com/2019longboard.