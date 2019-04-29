Jim Augustus Armstrong to present at WiFCA dinner

Milwaukee, Wis.—Jim Augustus Armstrong will be speaking at an upcoming Wisconsin Floor Covering Association spring dinner at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, May 14 at 7:20 p.m. Armstrong’s presentation is titled, “How Floor Dealers Can Beat The Boxes And Increase Your Margins While Working Fewer Hours.”

During his presentation, Armstrong will reveal:

How to increase closed sales by 30% (or more) in the next 12 months, without spending another dime on marketing

A low-cost strategy to double referrals

How to command margins of 45%-50%

How a dealer from Montana replaced all his advertising with a single marketing strategy and is busier than ever

A strategy used by a dealer from Illinois to go from near bankruptcy to (within six months) being booked solid

How these strategies can transform a business and dealer’s life

Armstrong is an internationally known trainer and coach for flooring dealers, and the author of three flooring industry books including How Floor Dealers Can Beat the Boxes. In 2007, he founded the Flooring Success Systems “done-for-you” marketing services and coaching program for dealers. Since then he’s equipped hundreds of dealers across the U.S. and Canada with the tools to make more while working less, gain an “unfair advantage” over competitors, and live the lifestyle they deserve. Armstrong has spoken at industry events such as Surfaces and Coverings. He is also the Marketing Mastery columnist for Floor Covering News, and he produces and co-hosts the monthly FCNews Marketing Mastery Webinars.

For more information, call 414.744.9400 or email Jodie with Stu’s Flooring: jodie@stusflooring.com