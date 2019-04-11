International Design Guild expands Louis A. Dabbieri luxury carpet line

Manchester, N.H.—The International Design Guild (IDG) recently expanded its luxury soft surface portfolio with the Louis A. Dabbieri Diamond collection. The new collection features vibrant and unique flooring options that are exclusive to IDG showrooms across North America. This collection, along with the balance of the Dabbieri collection, are being featured as part of the debut of National Dabbieri Month, which kicked off April 1.

Landfair, Lerwick, Mabelle and Soho Sleek round out the new collection, and were curated specifically to address the discerning needs of the interior design community. All of the lines are constructed using a wool/nylon blend.

“The Diamond collection was created to fill a niche in high design, and the industry’s evolving trends,” said Cathey Gundlach Links, vice president of merchandising for the group. “We’re so excited to bring these four gorgeous soft surface options to our exclusive collections. Everything from velvet and hand carving, to tree bark and flame stitch patterns are truly beautiful works of art. They will transform spaces and bring the interior design community true differentiation when shopping at IDG showrooms.”

Landfair is a loop carpet with a "deconstructed" hand-painted look that gets its inspiration from contemporary, hand-knotted rugs. The random deconstructed design imparts the illusion of faded paint on ancient structures, while contrasting hues add dimension to a neutral color story designed by nature. Landfair is available in five colors: bisque, chrome, espresso, meadow and nickel, and can be ordered as a custom sized rug or wall-to-wall installation.

Lerwick is a velvet carpet with a subtle "linen-like" pattern, embossed with distinctive hand carving. The unique look of Lerwick is created through its dimensionally applied design to render a subtle linen pattern with the hand carved chevron visual. Available in six earth tone colors: cobblestone, flax, platinum, suede, clay and wrangler, Lerwick looks great as both an area rug and wall-to-wall carpeting.

Soho Sleek is a bold stitch carpet that lives up to its neighborhood namesake with high-style beauty and a vibrant flame stitch pattern. Available in five colors: granite, horizon, midnight, metallic and waterworks, Soho Sleek can be applied wall-to-wall or made into an area rug to soften spaces with hard surface flooring.

Mabelle is designed to mimic the natural patterns of tree bark. Mabelle is crafted to bring organic, trend-forward elements with its soft, natural vibes. Available in four colors: ashwood, greystone, quartzite and sandstone, Mabelle can be ordered as a custom sized rug or applied wall-to-wall.

