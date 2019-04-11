Graf Custom Hardwood receives NWFA/NOFMA Certification

St. Louis—Graf Custom Hardwood of Portsmouth, Ohio, is the latest company to earn NWFA/ NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA).

NWFA/NOFMA certification provides assurance that a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds the industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content and average board length. To ensure consistency, certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are met.

“Graf Custom Hardwood prides itself on delivering a consistent product, without ever compromising on quality,” said Andrew Graf, president,Graf Custom Hardwood. “The NWFA-NOFMA team is the perfect partner in helping us maintain these high standards as we rebrand.”

A full list of NWFA/NOFMA certified manufacturers can be found on the NWFA website.