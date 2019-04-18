Emser Tile celebrates Coral Springs-based distribution center

Coral Springs, Fla.—Emser Tile opened its fourth distribution center in North America. This Coral Springs location will service the growing markets in Florida and the surrounding areas to better serve the needs of customers and to keep pace with increasing product demand.

The addition of the 220,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution center supports the region’s homebuilders, retailers, and residential and commercial architects and designers with localized service, increased inventory and expedited product availability. In Florida alone, the company operates six sales and service branches.

“Our commitment to customers includes expanding distribution services in areas where we see a need,” said Mark Seal, vice president of supply chain, Emser Tile. “We’re excited to further support our customers in Florida through this distribution center, which will be integral in providing expedited access to our expansive portfolio of tile and stone collections to meet their project timelines.”

To celebrate the opening, Emser Tile hosted a ribbon cutting on April 16 with local dignitaries in attendance, including Coral Springs’ Joy Carter, vice mayor, and Kristi Bartlett, economic development director.

“We are honored Emser Tile chose the city of Coral Springs to expand their stellar product line of tiles and stones,” Carter said. “Its investment into the Corporate Park and the jobs created adds to the city’s continued growth. We look forward to working with them as a community partner.”

In response to regional demand and in support of Emser Tile’s growth strategy, Coral Springs was chosen as the ideal location based on its highway infrastructure and proximity to Port Everglades and the Port of Miami. The distribution center currently employees more than 30 associates.

Emser Tile’s Florida Distribution Center in Coral Springs is located at 4030 NW 126th Avenue.