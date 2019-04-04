Duchateau launches new wall panel collections

San Diego—Duchateau has unveiled two new collections to its signature wood wall panel line—Celestio and Celestio Legno. The collections expand upon the company's award-winning Inceptiv wall panel line and usher in a new approach to wall covering design with LED backlighting options and stylish patterns that elevate any commercial or residential space.

Both collections were developed by Duchateau’s in-house artisans and are offered in a number of contemporary styles to fit any interior. The Celestio Collection is mounted on acrylic panels with the option to install multi-colored LED lighting through special lighting standoffs (optional). The backlit technicolor hues create a modern and exciting juxtaposition of light and shadow, turning the wallcoverings into a dynamic and sculptural piece of art.

For those looking for a more classic, solid wood feel, the Celestio Legno Collection is available without the LED lighting option, creating a refined and elegant look. These collections illustrate Duchateau’s ongoing effort in refining and elevating the art of wood paneling.

“We have a passion for the ways wood can be utilized in interior spaces," said Duchateau wall panel designer Joe Lagenauer. "This collection of architectural 3D wood wall panels offers sculptural artistry and lighting effects in new and exciting ways.”

Both the Celestio and Celestio Legno collections are offered in eight artisan-crafted, geometric-inspired designs from grids to hexagons to abstracted linework. (Click here to view all styles within the collections.) In addition to the designs, each collection is manufactured in walnut or oak per the specified color and are pre-drilled, making the installation process seamless. Both lines are made-to-order with a lead time of six weeks for the Celestio Legno Collection and eight weeks for the Celestio Collection.

For more information on Duchateau’s 3D Wood Wall Panels or to place your order, please visit duchateau.com.