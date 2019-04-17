Domotex asia/ChinaFloor celebrates another successful show

Shanghai, China—Domotex asia/ChinaFloor’s 21st edition achieved new milestones in exhibitor numbers, increased participation with VIP programs and onsite events. This year’s show welcomed over 1,560 exhibitors and a total of 66,875 attendees—15,092 of which were from outside of China. Attendees from South Korea, USA, Japan, India, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada and Germany made up the top-10 international visiting countries.

"This Domotex asia/ChinaFloor was again very international,” said Sonia Wedell-Castellano, global director, Domotex Worldwide. “This makes the Shanghai-based show a global marketplace that brings together the international carpet and flooring industry. The many design events, such as the Chinese Original Carpet Design Show, provided inspiration and new ideas, as well as initiating new business. All of the exhibitors I talked to were very satisfied with both the quality and quantity of visitors to their booths.”

The day before the show, Domotex asia/ChinaFloor hosted the World Flooring Forum in collaboration with China National Forest Products. A highlight of the conference was a global market overview presented by eight keynote speakers from Europe, USA, Australia and China. They shared their perspectives on the current status and future market trends of the flooring industry in China, Europe and North America. The conference also included four consecutive panel discussions. More than 400 top leaders from the biggest Chinese manufacturers and global distributors were there to discuss market trends, technology innovations, material applications, distribution channels and branding.

Wood & Bamboo Flooring Hosted Buyers Program

Wood and bamboo flooring experts from Australia, Italy, Malaysia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Spain and the United States had the opportunity to attend B2B meetings with exhibiting manufacturers. The goal of this program was to increase business collaboration between international buyers and domestic wood and bamboo flooring suppliers.

“I had the gratifying experience of being part of the Wood & Bamboo Flooring Hosted Buyers Program with Domotex asia/ChinaFloor,” said Gloria Sierra Male from Distiplas, Spain. “It is a very useful way to meet local companies. One day before the fair I made many good contacts, so I was able to follow up during the exhibition days at their stands.”

Luxury Brands Carpet Show

The third edition of the Luxury Brands Carpet Show was a visitor favorite, welcoming both new and returning design companies. Curated by COVER magazine, the pavilion was once again set up as a gallery style viewing area that naturally led visitors to each company’s carpet art. Opening its doors with an exclusive networking cocktail, the area became a connecting point of the international high-end luxury rug brands and local interior designers. As part of the Luxury Brands show for 2019, there were series of talks by exhibitors and COVER magazine, on the subject of rugs and their importance for interiors and future rug trends.

Chinese Original Carpet Design Show

Domotex asia/ChinaFloor organized the show to give confidence to local talents and to support exceptional art students. More than 50 local designers took part in the online competition and were judged on style, pattern, and interior matching by three of the industry’s leading international media publications: HALI, Carpet XL and Decostyle. Twenty-five selected pieces were shown onsite, where the professional jury chose the top 13 carpets. The winners received design awards and were published in INTERNI, the leading Chinese interior design publication.

For more information, visit: domotexasiachinafloor.com