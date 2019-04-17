Coverings Installation & Design Awards presents 2019 winners

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings has announced the 10 projects that received the coveted Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards. The CID Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects. Projects were evaluated on their execution, original usage and overall design and purpose by a panel of industry experts, prominent editors and designers.

“We were amazed at the extraordinary project submissions the CID Awards garner, which truly demonstrates the versatility of tile and stone,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “As North America’s largest industry show, Coverings is honored to offer these annual awards to recognize the range of creative ingenuity and sophisticated applications that showcase the latest industry advancements.”

Winning projects were honored on April 10, in an award ceremony and reception at Coverings 2019 in Orlando. Sponsored by TileLetter, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and Tile Magazine, grand prize winners were awarded $3,000, while eight category winners received a $2,000 prize. All winners were provided with a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings 2019, where their projects were featured on display.

2019 CID winners and special recognition honorees are as follows:

Design:

Grand prize

Project: The Delson

Designer: Amie Gross Architects

Location: Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.

Residential Stone Design

Project: Annex House

Designer: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Residential Tile Design - Budget Above 15K

Project: California Beach Residence - Casa de Sueños

Designer: Native Tile and Ceramics

Location: La Jolla, Calif.

Residential Tile Design - Budget Below 15K

Project: Through House

Designer: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commercial Stone Design

Project: Chicago Showroom

Designer: Materials Marketing

Location: Chicago

Commercial Tile Design

Project: United Polaris

Designer: Fiandre

Location: Newark, N.J., and San Francisco

Installation:

Grand prize

Project: Hinkley Project

Installer: Hawthorne Tile

Location: Portland, Ore.

Residential Stone Installation

Project: L.A. Residence

Installer: Carnevale & Lohr, Inc.

Location: Los Angeles



Commercial Tile Installation

Project: Columbia Hotel

Installer: David Allen Company

Location: Washington, D.C.

Commercial Stone Installation

Project: Concord Plaza

Installer: Pennacchio Tile, Inc.

Location: Concord, Calif.

