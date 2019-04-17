Coverings Installation & Design Awards presents 2019 winners

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings has announced the 10 projects that received the coveted Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards. The CID Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone in both residential and commercial projects. Projects were evaluated on their execution, original usage and overall design and purpose by a panel of industry experts, prominent editors and designers.
“We were amazed at the extraordinary project submissions the CID Awards garner, which truly demonstrates the versatility of tile and stone,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “As North America’s largest industry show, Coverings is honored to offer these annual awards to recognize the range of creative ingenuity and sophisticated applications that showcase the latest industry advancements.”
Winning projects were honored on April 10, in an award ceremony and reception at Coverings 2019 in Orlando. Sponsored by TileLetter, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and Tile Magazine, grand prize winners were awarded $3,000, while eight category winners received a $2,000 prize. All winners were provided with a one-night stay in Orlando to attend Coverings 2019, where their projects were featured on display.
2019 CID winners and special recognition honorees are as follows:
Design:
Grand prize
Project: The Delson
Designer: Amie Gross Architects
Location: Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.
Residential Stone Design
Project: Annex House
Designer: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Residential Tile Design - Budget Above 15K
Project: California Beach Residence - Casa de Sueños
Designer: Native Tile and Ceramics
Location: La Jolla, Calif.
Residential Tile Design - Budget Below 15K
Project: Through House
Designer: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Commercial Stone Design
Project: Chicago Showroom
Designer: Materials Marketing
Location: Chicago
Commercial Tile Design
Project: United Polaris
Designer: Fiandre
Location: Newark, N.J., and San Francisco
Installation:
Grand prize
Project: Hinkley Project
Installer: Hawthorne Tile
Location: Portland, Ore.
Residential Stone Installation
Project: L.A. Residence
Installer: Carnevale & Lohr, Inc.
Location: Los Angeles
Commercial Tile Installation
Project: Columbia Hotel
Installer: David Allen Company
Location: Washington, D.C.
Commercial Stone Installation
Project: Concord Plaza
Installer: Pennacchio Tile, Inc.
Location: Concord, Calif.
To learn more about the latest in the tile and stone industry, visit coverings.com.