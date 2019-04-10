Coverings honors emerging leaders with 2019 Rock Star Awards

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest tile and stone trade show in North America, has announced the 2019 Rock Star Awards winners. The Coverings Rock Stars, an Emerging Leaders Program, honors the best and brightest young talent in the tile and stone industry. The awards continue Coverings’ mission to support industry growth by recognizing young talent and fostering new opportunities. Since its inception five years ago, the program has awarded dozens of young leaders, who have connected at Coverings through mentorship, networking and educational opportunities.

“Coverings Rock Stars exemplify the continued vitality of the tile and stone industry, and we’re honored to provide a platform to highlight their new ways of thinking about the industry,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Events, the management company for Coverings. “Coverings offers its congratulations to these young stars and looks forward to seeing their continued success.”

Following are the 12 Rock Star honorees:

Kayte Becker,Midwest architectural sales manager, Paris Ceramics, Chicago

Joe Bellew, owner/general manager, Bellew Tile, Rockland, Mass.

Ashley Donaldson, director of customer care, Florida Tile, Lexington, Ky.

Chris Fischer,product team manager, Garden State Tile, Wall Township, N.J.

Kirsten Gable, kitchen & bath designer, Anthony Wilder Design Build, Cabin John, Md.

Jacob Harris, owner, Coastal Custom Tile & Design, LLC, Swansboro, N.C.

Ashley Hertz, owner and curator, Onyx TIle Studio, Bozeman, Mont.

Stephanie Jackson, director of sales, Apex Stone, Sealy, Texas

David Mastrangelo, operations manager, The Tile Studio, Inc., Doylestown, Pa.

Lisa O’Donnell, regional sales manager, Architectural Ceramics, Middletown, Md.

Paige Pomerene, owner, P 2 Customs, Herndon, Va.

Nick Teefy, president,Counter Reactions, Lindsey, Ontario, Canada

Coverings Rock Stars are nominated by colleagues in the tile and stone industry and reviewed by a committee of industry leaders. Eligible candidates must be under 35 years old and employed within one of the following professions: architect, designer, distributor, retailer, contractor/installer, fabricator, specifier, trade association or manufacturer.

This year’s honorees were recognized for their achievements with their nominators and Rock Star Alumni at a luncheon on April 9, the first day of Coverings 2019. At the luncheon, Rock Stars were presented with an award and received a special Rock Star ribbon, denoting their win on their show badges. Rock Stars also receive a one-night stay in Orlando, inclusion in Coverings press releases, Coverings social media promotion and are featured on the Coverings website.

