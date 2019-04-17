Coverings 2019 presents Best Booth Awards

Orlando, Fla.—Coverings has announced the winners of its 2019 Best Booth Awards. The program recognizes outstanding booths based on their design, creativity, display of product, use of space and overall presentation. This year an esteemed panel of judges selected six extraordinary displays to receive the coveted honor from more than 1,100 exhibitors.

“Every year we are incredibly inspired by the ingenuity that goes into the beautifully designed booth spaces incorporating tile and stone at Coverings,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event management company that produces Coverings. “We’re honored to present six winners this year, who undoubtedly make Coverings one of the most beautiful expositions in the country.”

The Overall Best in Show honor was presented to Torrecid (#2621), which showcased a compelling booth design inspired by the warm and comforting environment of a gastro pub. The sophisticated space was specifically designed to showcase a significant variety of ceramic applications—flooring, cladding, furniture and countertops in numerous sizes, natural colors, textures and finishes.

Earning the most Inspirational Design was Fiandre (#3609) for its homage to old world Italian vintage ceramic workshops, where intricate ceramic artistry has taken place for decades. The booth’s dramatic portico featured 10 archways surrounded in Sahara Noir, a dark ceramic tile with veining and movement. The archways were complemented with a dynamic flooring application—Calacatta Macchia Vecchia—resembling the look of ancient marble.

Lamosa (#3125) earned the Best Use of Tile award for its creative display that was designed to emphasize the beauty of natural materials. The booth’s wood enclosure is punctuated with a series of dynamic circles showcasing one of the brand’s newest ceramic tile offerings. Inside, Lamosa curated its selection of products for the U.S. market to include a beautiful array of stone, concrete and wood looks in a variety of formats.

The Urban Modern honor was presented to Cooperativa Ceramic D'Imola (#1234), which showcased three standout products—Bianco, Metallo, and Legno—all inspired by reversed patterns in order to create a compelling, new look. The contemporary design highlighted a range of different patterns resembling marble, metal and wood, offering an array of options for the modern home.

Ceramiche Refin (#1422) earned the On Trend In Smaller Space award, where bold use of color and sharp architectural design highlighted the beautiful, large format ceramic tiles throughout. Three ceramic products took center stage—Vetri, which features delicate color variations; Creos, which conveys softness and depth through the use of neutral colors; and Prestigio, which offers a natural marble look with original veining patterns and a polished finish.

The Lifestyle Honor was presented to Living Ceramics (#4867), which designed a neutral, yet inviting space that emphasized the beauty of its ceramic tiles. Framed with white wood and painted in a custom color, the booth highlighted the simplicity and sophistication of a neutral palette and featured the intricate designs within its stunning product portfolio.