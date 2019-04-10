Coverings 2019 donates $150,000 to CTEF

Orlando, Fla.—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), which provides education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry, received $150,000 from Coverings during the 2019 show, here. This increases the contributions from Coverings to over $1.5 million.

Coverings has been a strong supporter of CTEF's tile education and installation certification programs through generous funding as well as being a launch site for CTI and ACT hands-on certification testing.

More specifically, since 2008 Coverings has provided over $1.5 million in support to CTEF for certification and education. In 2008, Coverings hosted the inaugural Certified Tile Installer (CTI) test. From 2008 to 2017, Coverings served as an annual testing location for the CTI program. Since 2010, Coverings has hosted the Installation Design Showcase, where the most talented and competent tile installers, including numerous CTI and ACT certified professionals, display their skills during the show, implementing cutting edge architecture and design concepts in tile. In 2019, this has become the Installation & Design Experience. In 2013, Coverings hosted the inaugural Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers (ACT) hands-on test. From 2013 to 2017, Coverings served as an annual testing location for the ACT program. Since 2018, Coverings has become the preeminent venue for showcasing the features and benefits of the Certified Tile Installer program, and tile installation training classes.

Because of Coverings’ generous and steadfast support, it is the sole CTEF Elite Sponsor.