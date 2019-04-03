Cali debuts Odyssey hardwood collection

San Diego, Calif.—Taking design expertise and eco-innovation to the next level, Cali is launching the Odyssey collection—a curated presentation of engineered hardwood floors defined by raw beauty and exceptional character. The 11-piece collection includes four European white oak floor styles, four American maples and three American hickories—all responsibly sourced from Lacey Act compliant forests.

Odyssey encourages design exploration through varied colors and woods selected for their distinct personality, yet each style remains versatile enough for any type of decor. Colors like Orion Oak and Spartan Maple offer fresh, light tones, while Corinth Hickory and Ithaca Oak bring deeper, more traditional wood hues. Other styles like Mykonos Maple push the design envelope further with a wire-brushed linen surface texture.

Planks are tongue-and-groove and sized to make rooms feel more expansive, measuring up to 82 11/16 inches long and 5½ inches wide. A safe-for-the-home UV oil finish provides surface protection while highlighting natural knots, mineral streaks and wind shake. Planks look their best when treated a few times a year with an oil refresher solution.

As with all Cali Hardwoods collections, Odyssey features a Green-to-the-Core construction. The 2mm top beauty layer of each plank adheres to a sustainable foundation of layered birch. Using a fast-growing timber for the core allows planks to be larger, more dimensionally stable and get four times as much flooring from each tree.

“With Odyssey, we’re venturing into traditional hardwoods—a corner of the flooring market, not particularly known for being eco-friendly,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president and CEO. “But like Cali has always done, we’re proving that with smart sourcing and an ear to what the customer wants, you can deliver a beautiful product that doesn’t sacrifice looks or quality in the process of going green.”

The new collection is available for purchase at calibamboo.com and from a select network of flooring dealers across the country.