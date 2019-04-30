Cali debuts Meritage collection

San Diego—Cali is launching its Cali Hardwood Meritage collection, a premium line-up of hardwood flooring. The collection comprises eight engineered styles defined by crafted beauty and visual character.

The Heritage collection features European white oak—responsibly sourced from Lacey Act compliant forests—layered 4mm thick over a sustainable and stabilizing acacia base. This stratified construction allows planks to be cut longer and wider (86 inches by 9½ inches), giving rooms a more expansive look and feel. The engineered design also enables each oak tree to yield four times as much flooring.

“Meritage represents Cali venturing into the upper echelons of luxury hardwood flooring, but with a price point that really rocks the boat,” said Doug Jackson, president and CEO. “It’s a duality we’re able to achieve thanks to an extremely agile go-to-market strategy and a commitment to innovation.”

Meritage planks are live sawn, a luxury cutting technique that best captures the wood’s trailing knots and other visual intricacies. European oak is particularly well-suited to treatments like staining and fuming, aimed at drawing out additional colors and wood grain details. Both techniques interact with the wood’s natural tannins to give planks a more weathered, rustic character. The Meritage collection’s eight styles range from textured taupes like Sauvignon, Mendocino and Carmel Valley, to the deeper ash of Vineyard and the full-bodied richness of Syrah.

Meritage flooring is wire brushed, tongue-and-groove milled and shielded by seven coats of a safe-for-the-home aluminum oxide finish. Each plank measures ⅗ inches thick and can be glued down or nailed with a glue assist. The collection is backed by a 50 year residential warranty and a 15 year commercial warranty.