Bostik launches Grip N Grab for vertical applications

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has created Grip N Grab specifically to decrease installation time of vertical applications. This advanced hybrid polymer technology “grabs” heavy materials quickly—reducing time and amount of bracing—and provides a strong, permanent bond to both porous and non-porous substrates.

Designed for both interior and exterior, residential and commercial projects, Grip N Grab is water, frost and heat resistant (from temperatures of 0-200°F), is solvent free, has a quick cure time and can even be used on damp or wet surfaces. It will adhere to virtually everything including wood, natural stone, ceramic tile, mirrors, concrete, metal, mortar, bricks, gypsum and glass. Grip N Grab comes in a 9.5 fluid ounce cartridge, with attached v-notch nozzle to provide optimal bead height.

“Grip N Grab is a handy product for just about anyone,” said Eric Kurtz, Bostik’s seniormarket manager – hardwood, resilient & surface preparation systems.“In particular, it’s ideal for contractors when they are tasked to mount a specific product to a vertical surface consisting of dissimilar material. Quick to cure and extremely easy to use, Grip N Grab is a true problem solver.”

To view a video of Grip N Grab, click here.