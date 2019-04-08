Beauflor prospers via product plus personality

April 1/8, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 22

By Megan Salzano

Beauflor may not be a decades-old manufacturer, but since its founding in 2016 the company has hit the ground running. Entering the market with a strong belief in listening to its customers, Beauflor today boasts a host of product lines and programs developed to help those customers succeed.

The mission, so far, has been a success, as the company’s customer base has grown dramatically, according to David Griffin, territory manager. “We attribute that to great communication, an interactive sales team and a great set of product offerings at various price points and manufactured with different constructions to meet diverse needs.”

Beauflor’s customers agreed with Griffin’s assertion. Heather Glenn, co-owner of Premier Flooring in Searcy, Ark., said her store’s sales rep has been instrumental in growing the company’s assortment of Beauflor products. “Our rep is very personable but also comes with a lot of background experience and knowledge,” she explained. “He really pushes the limits and has personally [tested product lines] to see how they’re performing. When you have someone who is confident in their products, you are going to be more likely to bring them in and try them yourself.”

Speaking of product, the company has remained focused on creating a broad portfolio of lines that are high quality and on-trend but focused enough not to overwhelm its customers. For example, this year the company relaunched its popular sheet vinyl collection, Blacktex, as Blacktex HD, which features new designs, enhanced visuals and added durability. “Blacktex to me is an awesome product,” said Joey Albright, owner of Albright’s Floor Covering in Loganville, Ga. “In fact, we have Blacktex in part of our carpet showroom; it’s about a quarter of the room in a hardwood look.”

Beauflor also launched two laminate lines—Trendline Pro and Eternity Hydroplus. At Premier Flooring, Trendline Pro became an unexpected addition to the showroom. “We are pretty diehard against laminate—we did too many water disasters 20 years ago,” Glenn explained. “That said, we have enough faith in what we have seen in their products, and because of our relationship with our rep, that we are going against our gut reaction to give it a try. It looked great. They did a good job with their color lines just like they did with all of their vinyl. I’m excited to put it down, we’ve already got an order for it.”

More in store

Beauflor is already working on new collections for late 2019 and early 2020 in an effort to keep up with the changing trends its retail partners are seeing.

In addition to on-trend product lines and a nationwide field team available to answer questions and provide guidance, the company will continue to offer a number of services to help its retailers succeed, including partnerships with regional distributors and merchandising support.

All this has incited trust and loyalty among retailers. “I feel confident in everything Beauflor has—and if they feel confident in it, we’re going to push it and see where it goes,” Glenn said.