Armstrong Flooring employees volunteer during Day of Caring

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring employees and their families volunteered for some spring cleaning at nonprofit organizations around Lancaster as part of a recent Day of Caring.

More than 80 employees participated in service projects at nine community organizations on April 12 and 13. They cleaned up at local parks and a children’s museum and volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, the Humane League and Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

“Our company has been a part of Lancaster for more than 100 years, and we’ve always had a strong commitment to this community,” said Crystal Shaw, talent acquisition manager, Armstrong Flooring and chair of the company’s United Way Committee. “Our employees regularly participate in United Way’s Day of Caring in September, and this year we decided to add a volunteer event in the spring as well.”

Armstrong Flooring coordinated projects with the nonprofit organizations and United Way of Lancaster County.

For more information, visit: armstrongflooring.com.