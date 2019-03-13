WFCA seeks submissions for Industry Hall of Fame

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is now accepting applications for nominations to the Floor Covering Industry Hall of Fame.

The current roster of 46 inductees is a virtual “Who’s Who” of the floor covering industry. Winners include professionals all dedicated to the field of floor covering from all walks of life including: retail, manufacturing, service and installation—to name a few. They all have one thing in common, they were visionaries who made their mark and changed the face of the industry.

To join the distinguished list of luminaries, a candidate must be nominated by a sponsor who will complete a thorough application process detailing the nominee’s work history, industry, trade, governmental and civic accomplishments. As stated, nominees can come from any sector of the flooring industry.

The deadline for submitting a Hall of Fame application is April 30, 2019. Nomination will be sent to a special committee for review and consideration. All nominations will be kept confidential. Following the selection process, an award presentation and formal induction ceremony will take place during the WFCA 60th Anniversary Celebration on Sept. 19, 2019 at Barnsley Gardens Resort in Adairsville, Ga.

For more information, contact the WFCA at 706.217.1183 or visit: wfca.org/content/hall-fame-application-2019.