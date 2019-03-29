Torlys continues to expand dealer services

Toronto, Canada—Torlys continues to provide its customers with enhanced service and representation by investing in the creation of two territory manager roles. Scott Korol will take on this newly created role for Saskatchewan and Southern Alberta, and Robert Craig will manage Eastern Ontario.

Korol brings a wealth of knowledge in flooring products, including recent experience with Daltile, Ames Tile and Satin Finish. Craig brings an extensive understanding of the flooring industry which includes 13 years at Satin Finish and 15 years as general manager at Carpet One Cobourg.