Tile of Spain releases schedule of events for Coverings 2019

Miami—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing over 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), has announced its schedule for Coverings 2019.

The Tile of Spain booth (#5134), located in the center of the Spanish pavilion, will feature educational seminars and video presentations, including award-winning architectural and design projects and an overview of Tile of Spain manufacturers' achievements.

Highlights at the Tile of Spain pavilion include:

Showstoppers Live

April 9 and April 10 at 11:00 a.m., and April 11 at 3:45 p.m.

Witness ceramic tile specialist and Tile of Spain consultant, Ryan Fasan interview Spanish manufacturers about new product introductions and industry innovations showcasing at Coverings this year.

"Gauging" Your Specifications

April 9 at 12:00 p.m.

See what the industry is doing to lower the up-front cost while retaining the technical, aesthetic and ease of maintenance of ceramics. This session will delve into how to take full advantage of specifically engineered thicknesses to optimize budgets and allow for broader specification of tile in projects.

Express Yourself – Ceramic Trends 2019

April 10 and April 11 at 12:00 p.m.

Explore this year’s offerings and delve into the colors, patterns and formats that are conspiring to provide nuanced and interesting design language. Ceramics this year are daring end users to express themselves and provide all the technical and aesthetic solutions to do so with panache.

Tour with the Expert

April 11 at 10:45 a.m.

Join Fasan for a guided tour throughout the Spanish pavilion and learn firsthand about the new trends and technologies being introduced at Coverings. Contact Kdoyle@frankadvertisingus.com to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

The 2019 Spanish Pavilion is organized and sponsored by ASCER, the Professional Association of Ceramic Tile Manufacturers from Spain and ICEX Spain Trade and Investment.

For more information, contact info@tileofspainusa.com or visit tileofspainusa.com.