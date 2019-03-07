Teknoflor introduces Forest Plank HPD

Milwaukee—Teknoflor has launched Forest Plank HPD coordinating luxury vinyl plank.The product is designed to match its sheet counterpart, Teknoflor Forestscapes HPD to provide extended versatility, usability and facility-wide opportunity for clients.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a unique flooring solution to the Teknoflor brand,” said Jeff Collum, president and CEO, Teknoflor. “Not only are we diversifying the Teknoflor brand with the addition of LVT, but we are also providing clients with the ability to expand their opportunity for design and coordination.”

The planks are produced in a 4 x 36-inch format, cut to match the design used in its resilient sheet counterpart and is constructed in a 2.5mm thickness with a 28 mil wear layer. Additionally, the product offers an industry leading 20year non-prorated warranty.

For more information, visit: teknoflor.com.