Tarkett releases its 2018 CRS report

Paris, France—Tarkett has released its Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report, showcasing the company’s sustainability commitment and progress. This non-financial performance statement has been audited by an independent third-party organization, KPMG. In 2018, Tarkett has not only reduced its environmental footprint but also contributed positively to global societal challenges, inspired by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and by the 10 principles of UN Global Compact.

“At Tarkett, we are committed to serving our customers through our eco-design capabilities and longstanding dedication to sustainability,”explained Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO, Tarkett. “We are deeply convinced that there is an urgency to shift models to preserve the world’s finite natural resources and capital. Our goal is to establish a circular economy in the flooring industry.”

The company’s 2018 stainability performance highlights include: