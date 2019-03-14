Tarkett ranks among best companies for learning, development programs

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett recently earned a highly regarded spot on the 2019 Training Top 125, which is presented by Training Magazine. The coveted annual awards program recognizes companies unsurpassed at harnessing human capital through robust learning and development programs. This is the 12th year the Tarkett team has won the award.

Companies considered for the Training Top 125 are judged on both quantitative analysis and qualitative results. Categories included training program/scope, tuition reimbursement, budget, infrastructure and delivery, human resources, innovation, success factors, corporate commitment and ingenuity.

Tarkett was judged on its L.E.A.D. with Purpose (Lead, Engage, Act, Develop) program. This interactive, experiential leadership development program helps participants discover, develop and advance a foundational understanding of personal and professional leadership, while enhancing their teambuilding and management skills and effectiveness.

“We’re incredibly proud of our L.E.A.D. with Purpose program and the positive feedback we’ve received from our Tarkett leaders who’ve participated in this learning experience,” said Joline Manning, chief human resources officer, Tarkett North America. “Continually evolving our learning and development offerings to create an environment that gives every member of our team the ability to reach their full potential is a cornerstone of our talent management philosophy. Being named to the Training Top 125 for the 12th year demonstrates the positive progress we are making in driving a learning culture across our organization.”

