Tarkett presents changes in executive management committee

Paris, France—Tarkett has undertaken a review of its strategic priorities with a specific focus on profitability, agility, digital and circular economy. In this context, Tarkett is reorganizing its research and development, and innovation capabilities for the benefit of its customers and operational performance.

The following changes will be effective March 15:

Pierre Barrard, executive vice president of strategic marketing & digital, member of the executive management committee, is now strategic marketing, digital & innovation executive vice president.He will oversee the group's innovation team in close collaboration with the divisions and operations. His mission will be to ensure the development of client-centric innovation and its seamless integration into the group's marketing approach.

Antoine Prevost, executive vice president of operations, member of the executive management committee, is appointed research & development and operations executive vice president.He will oversee the group research team, which is crucial to Tarkett's industrial and procurement challenges. His mission will be to strengthen the efficiency of product and process research and development, in order to better respond to market expectations, technological, regulatory and environmental developments.

In addition Tarkett also announces a new leadership in North America with the appointment of Jeff Fenwick as interim president and CEO of Tarkett North America, effective March 15. He will succeed to Andrew Bonham who has decided to resign from his position for personal reasons. Fenwick will join the group’s executive management committee and will remain based in Tarkett’s North American headquarters in Solon, Ohio.

With more than 20 years of experience in the interior design industry, Fenwick is an accomplished business leader with demonstrated performance in driving growth, margin improvement and organizational effectiveness. He joined Tarkett in October 2012 and was recently promoted as chief operating officer for Tarkett North America, where he was responsible for leadership of the commercial and residential sales and customer service organizations for flooring. Prior to Tarkett, Fenwick served as general manager of Kimball Office and vice president of Kimball International, a leader in office furniture.

Fenwick serves on the board of the International Interior Design Association as industry vice president and sits on the board of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute.