Spring innovations ‘unseen’ at Surfaces

March 18/25, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 21



By Lindsay Baillie

A new year brings a host of fresh products to the flooring industry. While many flooring manufacturers choose to showcase their latest introductions at The International Surface Event, a handful of companies do not partake in the show, choosing other venues to highlight their new innovations.

Following are some spring introductions unseen at Surfaces.

Cali Brands Meritage collection

Wine enthusiasts know a Meritage as a French Bordeaux style blend made in California. Similarly, this premier line of engineered hardwood features 4mm of live-sawn European white oak over a sustainable acacia core for flooring that showcases both Old-World beauty and California character. Designer colors come in extra-large planks measuring 9 inches wide x 86 inches long for spaces that feel more expansive and elegant.

Foss Floors Couture and Cutting Edge

Foss’ new 9 x 36-inch carpet plank collections—Couture and Cutting Edge—feature the manufacturer’s exclusive self-stick technology. According to Brian Warren, executive vice president, sales and marketing, the linear designs can be paired with Accents—a carpet plank offered in bold colors.

Lauzon Silenzio

With its natural raw wood color, Silenzio from Lauzon’s new Tempo Series is offered in both hard maple and red oak. Tempo hardwood floors feature a smooth texture, ultra-matte finish and the air-purifying Pure Genius technology.

Mirage White Oak Brushed Natural

Combined with Mirage’s DuraMatt finish, white oak brushed natural creates a relaxed look with a touch of refinement for modern and classic decors alike. It provides an example of how the raw appeal of wood can create a natural and comforting space.

Mainstreet by Philadelphia Commercial In The Press

In The Press is a Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze carpet tile with new Pivotal fiber. Pivotal’s proprietary engineering provides bounce-back, stain resistance as well as worry-free maintenance with a 10-year commercial limited warranty. The carpet tile’s three patterns come in six contemporary neutrals and lightweight StrataWorx backing. Because In The Press can merge at random, carpet tiles may be installed without dye lot issues or remnant loss, according to the company.

Mullican Wexford Kiln-Aged collection

Mullican Flooring introduced the Wexford Kiln-Aged collection this spring. The collection brings a kilnaged process to its floors combining beauty with quality and time-honored tradition. The process enhances the wood, naturally creating unique, luxurious colors. Currently the line features five vivid colors in oak—Nova, Kena, Sol, Carbon and Vesper.

Shaw Floors Simply The Best

Shaw Floors introduced its value-driven Simple The Best carpet with what it called unprecedented quality and style at an achievable price point. Shaw Floors’ enhanced tufting technologies are said to enable breakthrough engineering and superior visuals in comparison to competitive offerings within the same price range. Simply The Best’s 13 tonal, tweed and patterned styles are available now in on-trend color palettes.

Shaw Floors Repel Hardwood

Building upon Shaw Floors’ Repel water-resistance technology, new Repel Hardwood features a protective barrier on the top and sides of the plank to keep spills and liquids on the floor’s surface, minimizing the chance for moisture to seep into the plank. Styles include Relic and Landmark Mixed Width, incorporating the most popular visuals from the top-selling Epic products.