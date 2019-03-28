Simeone Floors joins Fuse Alliance

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Simeone Floors, Inc. has joined Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional commercial flooring contractors, as a new member.

“Simeone Floors has an approach and business strategy that aligns with our network,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director at Fuse Alliance. “Our network is only as good as our members, which is why we are focused on building an organization of high-quality, knowledgeable commercial flooring contractors throughout the United States and Canada. We are delighted to have Simeone as part of the go-to contractor network in the flooring industry.”

Established in 1987 in Wakefield, Mass., Simeone Floors offers a wide variety of flooring products. Their area of expertise is installation of all resilient products including VCT, rubber, carpet, vinyl tile, entry mats and linoleum for fast-track grocery stores, retail and automotive dealerships throughout the Northeast and New York State. Simeone also installs ceramic tile, porcelain tile, granite and marble. In addition, they offer maintenance programs for key clients.

“We look forward to learning from and sharing knowledge with the other Fuse members in our industry, as we hope it will help us all succeed together,” said Sean Cusack, project manager, Simeone Floors. “We currently do business with many of the Fuse preferred suppliers already, and we know that being in the network will only help to enhance our relationships with these important vendors.”