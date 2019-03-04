Shaw’s Rosenberger wins STEP Ahead award

Dalton—The Manufacturing Institute has awarded Diana Rosenberger, sustainable sourcing manager at Shaw Industries Group, the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award. This national honor identifies high-achieving women in manufacturing who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their companies and communities.

Rosenberger is honored for her contributions to Shaw’s sustainability efforts. As the sustainable sourcing manager, she partnered with fellow associates, aligning sustainability, legal and global sourcing interests to transform Shaw’s once stand-alone supplier code of conduct into a legally binding sourcing policy. She was also an instrumental part of the team that drove the company to become a signatory of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, in November 2017. Rosenberger is responsible for Shaw’s Supplier Diversity program via which the company has increased its spend with small businesses and diverse-owned business, such as woman-owned, minority-owned, veteran and service disabled-owned and LGBT-owned businesses.

Through her passion for affecting positive change for women in her workplace, Rosenberger participated in Shaw’s Women’s Innovation Network’s True North program as a mentor. She is committed to instilling strength and confidence in fellow women in the workplace.

“We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of Diana,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “We appreciate her contributions to the company through her leadership, dedication and ingenuity. These qualities reflect the diversity we value among our associates and are what allows Shaw to grow and be a successful company.”

Since the inception of the STEP Ahead Awards, 13 Shaw associates have been recognized through the program.