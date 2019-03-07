Record number of attendees ‘Commit’ at SFN convention

Dalton—A record number of attendees joined Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) for Commit 2019 in Orlando, Fla., with 4,000 participants getting a first look at SFN’s new commitment to its members. Lead by aligned retailers and Danny Crutchfield, vice president of SFN, aligned dealers left the 12th biennial convention with renewed passion, focus and tools in pursuit of a bold, shared goal: $1 billion in sales by 2022.

Attendees experienced the largest-ever expo of vendors and exclusive products in SFN history, including next-generation merchandising, such as Shaw Floors’ refreshed Anso Nylon Color Wall, now called ‘Color That Speaks to You.’

At Commit 2019, SFN leadership introduced new, exclusive benefits for members: innovative products, training, a simplified invoicing and earn-back system, access to consumer research findings and business solutions such as Velocity, a suite of digital marketing tools. Above all, the company’s senior leaders expressed a desire to continue Shaw Industries’ longstanding hallmark of exceptional personal relationships.

“As humans, we seek connection and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than ourselves, which is what the Shaw Flooring Network provides,” said Tim Baucom, Shaw Industries’ executive vice president – residential business. “Offering innovative products is something any manufacturer can do. We fundamentally believe our personal relationships enable us to earn our customers’ business on a daily basis and be the best possible partner.”

To deliver upon the commitment to be the best possible partner, Commit 2019 offered breakout and training sessions led by Shaw's senior leaders, subject matter experts and aligned retailers, networking activities, guest speakers and entertainment as well as an introduction to SFN’s "Four-Way Commitment."

“Our members are unique in size, location and background, but they are equally important and share a passion for success,” Crutchfield said. “A diverse membership ensures SFN’s business solutions and benefits will never be one-size fits all.”

Eighteen retailers from across the country, known as the SFN Dealer Council, sought feedback from other members and were a driving force in shaping the new SFN’s goals to ensure they are dealer-driven. “I am impressed by how much SFN has listened to the dealer council,” said Dave Shepherd of Choice Floor Center, Inc. “Hearing the goal of $1 billion makes me realize how important the independent retailer is to Shaw. They are repaying our commitment to them by listening to us and providing solutions to the many challenges we face as small business owners.”

Following Commit 2019, retailers officially re-committed to SFN, citing value in the network and its benefits. “Record attendance wasn’t the goal, but we are honored so many attended Commit 2019 and are humbled by the overwhelming number of positive comments expressed to us since,” Crutchfield said. “Commit 2019 was the beginning; much more is to come."

For more information, visit shawnow.com.