Phenix Flooring sponsors American Heart Association’s Heart Ball

Dalton—Phenix Flooring will attend the American Heart Association (AHA) of Georgia’s Heart Ball at The Farm Golf Club here,March 16. Phenix is a proud Signature Sponsor of The Heart Ball, an annual fundraising event that connects community and business supporters to raise funds that support AHA of Georgia’s mission to fight heart disease and stroke across Northwest Georgia.

“We have been proud sponsors of the Heart Ball for the last five years,” said Mark Clayton, president of Phenix Flooring. “Being good stewards to our community is a key component of our company values and the work the local AHA chapter is doing for Dalton is important for the greater health of the community we’re so fortunate to call home.”

Established by the AHA national organization, the Heart Ball festivities will include a silent auction, dinner and live auction. The AHA has grown to be the nation’s largest voluntary organization focused on preventing heart disease and stroke. Investing more than a grand total of $4.1 billion in research, the AHA invests more than any other U.S. nonprofit organization.

“Cardiovascular disease is the single leading cause of death in Georgia and common killer of women—taking more lives than all cancers combined,” said Darby Moraitakis, director of marketing at Phenix Flooring. “That’s why Phenix is not only sponsoring events like the Heart Ball, but also implementing healthier habits in our workplace.”

In collaboration with the AHA of Georgia, Phenix Flooring will offer free on-site CPR training for all employees to aid in creating a safer work environment.

Phenix Flooring is one of five signature sponsors of the American Heart Association’s Dalton Heart Ball.