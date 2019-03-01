Patcraft’s Urban Relief features texture, scale

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft’s newest modular collection, Urban Relief, is designed to enhance commercial interiors through a thoughtful mix of texture and scale. Available in 24 x 24-inch carpet tiles, the three styles within the collection feature subtle patterns balancing both the organic and synthetic elements of city life. Inspired by the history, character and contrast of city landscape, the collection is offered in 10 colorways to create warmth and tactility within the built environment.

“With Urban Relief, the Patcraft design team found inspiration in the beauty of city structures, taking cues from shadows and tones found within the concrete and natural patina of the buildings,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design for Patcraft. “The varied patterns within the collection build scale and structure through texture and subtle organic visuals for soothing and tranquil environments.”

Urban Relief’s three styles, Eastern Facade, Suburban Abstract and Edgeland are available in a flexible color palette that allows for coordination with existing products or alongside other carpet and hard surface products. Eastern Facade is a medium scale, structured organicgrid with heavier textures and layers of detail. Suburban Abstract is a large scale organic texture, reminiscent of concrete. And finally, Edgeland features a large texture with an accented thread-up to build scale within the pattern.

Constructed with Solution Q Nylonand a multi-level pattern loop, Urban Relief also features Patcraft’s innovative StrataWorx backing (patent pending). StrataWorxis a lightweight, durable backing which offers maximum efficiency in manufacturing, transportation and installation. Products are backed with 10-year limited warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.