Parterre Flooring Systems adds to sales team

Wilmington, Mass.—Parterre Flooring Systems has hired Rob Jones as a sales representative for the Alabama and Tennessee markets. With a strong background in flooring and personal experience as a business owner, Jones will assist Parterre in developing new and meaningful relationships within the A&D community.

“We are thrilled to have Rob join us as a sales representative for the Tennessee and Alabama territories,” said Ralph Grogan, CEO, Parterre Flooring Systems. “With Rob’s prior experience selling LVT and heading up national accounts, he will be an asset to Parterre as we grow these important markets.”

Prior to joining Parterre, Jones worked at Centiva as a territory sales representative and then as a national accounts manager. Prior to his role at Centiva, he worked with his father in the furniture business, eventually opening his own store. In addition to working with the Parterre team, Jones owns a brewery where he crafts his own beer. He resides in Florence, Ala., with his wife and two children.