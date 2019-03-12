NWFA promotes the benefits of real wood floors

St. Louis—A recent survey conducted by the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) listed hardwood floors as one of the top 10 features desired by U.S. homeowners. This data supports a similar findingin the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA)’s own consumer survey, which revealed that 80% of homeowners would choose hardwood floors for their dream homes.

“The new NAHB survey reiterates that the consumer’s desire to have wood floors is strong,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “We encourage the entire wood flooring industry to utilize the preference they have with homeowners and to work together so when consumers ask for wood floors, the supply chain is selling real wood instead of a substitute product.”

To help promote the benefits of real wood floors, the NWFA recently launched the “Real Wood. Real Life.” consumer outreach campaign. This effort promotes real wood flooring to consumers by educating them on the benefits and characteristics of real wood floors as well as how to properly maintain them.

The industry-wide initiative champions real wood as the flooring of choice and calls on the association’s membership to help spread the message. The core components include the new Homeowner’s Handbook to Real Wood Floors, the revamped woodfloors.org, a marketing toolkit for NWFA members and a “Real Wood. Real Life.” logo.

The NWFA thanks Mannington Mills and Maxwell Hardwood Flooring, the sponsors of this initiative, for their generous support and dedication to the industry.

To learn more, visit nwfa.org/consumer-outreach.