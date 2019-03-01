Mohawk’s New York Showroom achieves two green building certifications

New York—Mohawk Group has officially attained LEEDv4 Gold certification and WELL Certification at the Platinum level for its flagship showroom in New York. Designed by Gensler, the 13,000-square-foot Chelsea retail space is one of the few projects in the world to be certified under both programs and associated levels. The showroom’s biophilic inspiration, open and modern aesthetic, and building credentials express the company’s commitment to innovative, stylish flooring and sustainable design.

To meet the stringent requirements of both certifications, Mohawk Group implemented unique measures to support employee health and wellness and incorporate responsible nature-inspired design. These efforts included: sourcing products that were either Red List-free with a Declare Label or had an Environmental Product Declaration and/or Health Product Declaration; integrating an indoor herb and plant garden; specifying daylight harvesting light sensors with energy-efficient LED lighting; incorporating natural daylight throughout; stocking healthy food options for employees and guests; ensuring indoor air quality and offering complimentary off-site gym memberships to showroom employees. Atlanta-based Ecoworks Studio served as consultants for the project.

The WELL Building Standard, delivered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research, focused on enhancing health and wellness through the buildings where people live, work and play. Mohawk Group earned Platinum level certification for the space based on seven categories of building performance: air, water, light, nourishment, fitness, comfort and mind.

“By achieving WELL Certification for its New York showroom, Mohawk demonstrates its commitment to improving health and well-being at scale,” said Rick Fedrizzi, IWBI chairman and CEO. “The company continues to go above and beyond by improving not just the health and well-being of employees but supporting clients and customers as well.”

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance. LEED v4 was initiated to integrate a performance-based approach that calls for measurable results throughout a building’s life cycle. The showroom attained LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at accomplishing high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, Mohawk Group and its New York showroom are leading the way in the flooring industry and helping USGBC continue toward our vision of a sustainable built environment within a generation.”

For more information, visit mohawkgroup.com/sustainability.