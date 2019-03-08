Mohawk introduces Duracolor Tricor

Calhoun, Ga.—With enhanced soil-hiding and removal capabilities, Mohawk Group’s innovative Duracolor Tricor builds upon a fiber already trusted to perform in demanding environments. With its groundbreaking, modified-delta shape and triangular hollow core, next-generation Duracolor Tricor delivers enhancements that provide unsurpassed stain resistance, colorfastness, durability, color clarity and enhanced soil performance.

“Duracolor Tricor is a reflection of Mohawk Group’s consistent commitment to driving customer-focused innovation,” said Nathan Stevenson, vice president of product management. “Duracolor Tricor allows us to meet the needs of end users and specifiers across every segment and to exceed expectations for durability, staining and soil performance and other important factors. When compared with traditional nylon, Duracolor Tricor leads by driving the highest performing soft flooring systems.”

Inspired by bridges, trusses and their triangular support systems that deliver the ultimate in load-bearing performance, Mohawk’s engineers integrated the same principles to create a fiber with tremendous strength for enhanced durability. Its shape improves resilience and reduces surface wear of carpet, while also optimizing color clarity. Mohawk’s patented Duracolor process for permanent built-in stain resistance repels the most common causes of staining, up to 96% of which can be cleaned with just water. Duracolor Tricor’s longer product life cycle ultimately helps specifiers and end users save time and money. Additionally, the fiber’s ability to retain its beauty between cleanings makes commercial spaces easier to maintain.

As a company that leads in sustainable product design and manufacturing, Mohawk Group’s commitment extends across the Duracolor family of fibers. Duracolor Tricor is Declare Red List-free, includes recycled content and is recyclable through Mohawk’s ReCover Program. With most stains easily addressed with water, Duracolor Tricor helps reduce the need for harsh cleaning chemicals. Its extended life cycle also helps to minimize its environmental impact.

Duracolor Tricor will be incorporated into all future Mohawk Group carpet tile and broadloomcollections, in addition to existing styles within Textural Effects, Healthy Environments, Moving Floors, Color Beat, On the Scene and others.

For more information, visit: mohawkgroup.com/duracolor-tricor.