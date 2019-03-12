Mohawk Group awarded new group purchasing agreement with Premier

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Group has become a Premier supplier. Premier, a healthcare improvement company, operates an industry-leading group purchasing organization (GPO) that serves its members by driving performance improvement and enabling them to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare.

“Group purchasing organizations are trusted partners for all who engage with healing spaces,” said Cynthia Hubbell, vice president of healthcare and senior living for Mohawk Group. “These groups help improve various outcomes from clinical to financial, and the overall delivery of quality healthcare. Mohawk is committed to being a bridge that connects all our channel partners who provide solutions for the healthcare built environment.”

As a contracted supplier, Premier GPO members will have access to a wide array of Mohawk Group flooring solutions specifically designed to create high-performance healthcare interiors at specially negotiated pricing and terms. They will also be able to tap into the manufacturer’s case study research and expertise on flooring guidelines for memory care and autism and can leverage Mohawk’s turnkey solutions and other value-added benefits.

The expansion of Mohawk’s relationship with healthcare GPOs reiterates the company’s commitment to sales segmentation that began at the beginning of last year.

“Mohawk is committed to leading our industry by being subject matter experts in healthcare and senior living,” Hubbell added. “GPOs allow us to best serve our important healthcare clients, showcase how flooring is an integrated part of healthcare spaces and reinforce the value of patient-centered care. We are excited to be working with Premier and are eager to help hospitals and health systems strategically leverage their GPO memberships.”

For more information, visit MohawkGroup.com/Healthcare.