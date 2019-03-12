Mirage launches Spring 2019 Rebate Sale

Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage, the hardwood flooring brand renowned for quality, has launched its Mirage Spring 2019 RebateSale. This major hardwood flooring sale will take place across North America (valid in the USA and Canada, excluding Quebec) at all participating Mirage dealers from March 18 to May 11, 2019.

During this promotion consumers get a $0.50 per square feet rebate on Mirage flooring. This offer is valid on all Mirage standard products, regardless of species, color or width.

“Spring is just around the corner,” said Brad Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Boa-Franc, makers of the Mirage brand. “This is the perfect time to bring a breath of fresh air for your new construction or remodel projects by changing your décor. Save big while enjoying the Mirage Floors’ quality during the Spring 2019 Rebate Sale.”

Nearly 2,000 Mirage Maestro Dealers throughout North America are participating in this event. For the rules and a list of participating dealers, visit miragefloors.com/rebate.