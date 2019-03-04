Mercier partners with JJ Haines & Co.

Montmagny, Québec, Canda—Mercier Wood Flooring has entered into a partnership with JJ Haines & Co. to ensure distribution of its residential and commercial product lines in South Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

“We could not be happier about our renewed relationship with JJ Haines,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales, USA. “Their strong representation and remarkable level of service and professionalism combined with the quality of our products, provide the perfect positioning for future success.”

JJ Haines is also looking forward to the partnership, according to Jon England, chief sales and marketing officer. “We are excited to renew our partnership with Mercier Wood Flooring in established markets and the opportunity to expand both our solid and engineered wood offerings with diverse styling, high quality and extreme durability.”