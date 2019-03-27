Mannington residential announces resilient price increase

Salem, N.J.—Mannington continues to focus on sheet vinyl as a core part of its business. According to the manufacturer, it is committed to bringing to the category the best in innovation, design and service. However, Mannington continues to be challenged by inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation, and will implement a price increase on select vinyl products.

Effective during the 2nd quarter, select sheet vinyl products will be affected by a 4% to 6% price increase. The increase will apply to all shipments in the U.S. and Canada.

"Mannington continues to create efficiencies in our manufacturing process, but we have reached a point where we can no longer absorb the cost increases,” said Mary Katherine Dyczko-Riglin, product manager for residential sheet vinyl, Mannington. “Overall rising costs are an unfortunate reality in today's marketplace and we will continue to focus on maximizing efficiencies and reducing cost, to bring the best value to our customers.”