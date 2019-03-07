Laticrete makes splash with cementitious waterproofing membrane

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has launched Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing Membrane, a single-component, polymer-fortified cement-based waterproofing material that requires only water for mixing, resulting in a faster preparation process. Designed to perform under both negative and positive hydrostatic pressure up to two bars (29 pounds per square inch), Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing Membrane is ideal for use in swimming pools and aids in avoiding costly repairs from failure. This product can also be used to waterproof spas, water features, balconies or terraces over unoccupied space and all common building substrates that require protection from water exposure.

“In the construction industry, but more importantly in today’s society as a whole, we seek quick results,” said Ryan Blair, senior product manager – grouts and sealants, Laticrete. “Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing Membrane is not a magic pill, but it’s pretty close. Competitive products on the market cannot handle the same amount of hydrostatic pressure Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing can and are two or three-part systems. This product is a simple, easy-to-use, one-step product that allows for areas of application to be flood tested within two hours for a faster time to tile.”

Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing Membrane was formulated to be Greenguard certified and LEED compliant for sustainable building, equipped with anti-microbial technology and is solvent-free and non-flammable. In addition to exceeding ANSI A118.10 waterproofing and ANSI A118.12 crack isolation standards, this product achieved an “Extra Heavy Service” rating per TCNA performance levels to support even the heaviest materials.

A single 30-pound bag of Hydro Ban Cementitious Waterproofing Membrane covers 120 square feet at a maximum of 0.004-inch thickness when applied using two coats by brush, roller or spray application over interior and exterior concrete and masonry finishes, and over existing tile, drywall, cementitious backer boards and plywood on all interior floors and walls prior to the installation of tile and stone. For easy inspections, this product is white in color.