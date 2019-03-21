Karndean Designflooring launches Van Gogh rigid core format

Export, Penn.–Karndean Designflooring now offers best-selling designs from its Van Gogh range in a rigid core format, in addition to the existing glue down luxury vinyl format.

According to the company, Van Gogh glue down provides homeowners with peace of mind that planks will be permanently adhered to the subfloor and allows them to personalize their floor by choosing the direction and pattern in which planks are laid. This format also allows for the addition of “design strips” to create an inlay border or shiplap effect. Alternatively, Van Gogh rigid core is a floating floor that clicks and locks into place without the use of adhesive. This format is the company’s quietest to walk on, ideal for upstairs rooms in the home where consumers wish to minimize noise transfer to rooms below.

“By offering these 14 colors in both glue down and rigid core, consumers can first choose a color that matches their space and then select the format that better suits their needs. Homeowners may even choose to use both formats throughout the home by enjoying the designability of our glue down planks on the ground level and the acoustic properties of rigid core in upper levels,” Larry Browder, chief sales & marketing officer, said.

With its textured emboss and replication of natural woods, Van Gogh continues to be a go-to range within the LVT sector. Popular favorites now available in rigid core include Reclaimed Maple, Aged Redwood, Country Oak and Vintage Pine. Van Gogh planks are sized 48 X 7, feature a 20-mil wear layer suitable for commercial applications.

Like all Karndean rigid core products, Van Gogh rigid core planks feature the company’s proprietary, 100% waterproof K-Core technology for installation over most existing hard floors, without the worry of exposing subfloor imperfections. With this technology, install teams can turn jobs quickly without the use of adhesive. Van Gogh rigid core also features an acoustic foam backing that does not promote the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria. Unlike cork backings, this layer will not flake apart on the job site. These planks are secured in place with a patented and proven click-locking mechanism.

Both formats are finished with K-Guard+ surface protection, which uses polyurethane technology to provide a hygienic and durable surface that, unlike aluminum oxide coatings, will not turn white if scratched or leave stress marks when handled. Both lines are backed by a 15-year commercial warranty and lifetime residential warranty.