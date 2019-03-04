Karndean adds to Art Select Woods

Export, Pa.—New visuals within Karndean Designflooring’s Art Select Wood glue-down LVT range allow flooring retailers and homeowners to bring the beauty of real wood to life in their projects. Designed with hand-carved embosses and distinctive beveled edges, each plank is crafted to enhance the unique grains, knots and textures of the woods that inspired them.

New visuals in this collection include:

Reclaimed Hickory (56 x 9 inches): Developed from boards recovered at a Midwest lumber yard, the stark color contrast between the "heartwood" and sapwood is the result of over a century of growth, exposing a beauty only visible with age. These logs were sawn with a wide circular blade, inspiring a new emboss which gives planks a subtle cross-sawn appearance and texture.

American Chestnut (56 x 9 inches): Now commercially extinct due to an infestation known as the "chestnut blight," the beauty of this wood lives on in Art Select. Salvaged from floor joists, granary boards and rafters from east coast barns, the recovered boards feature an array of characterful cracks and worm holes. Hickory is typically left unpolished for an eclectic, rustic appearance which is replicated by the subtle matte finish on the planks.

French Oak (56 x 9 inches): French Oak has been long-established as a popular choice for flooring due to its high tannin content, which adds a slow-aged quality to floor boards. The minimal knots and tight grain result from the trees growing tight together, making a subtle tonal floor. A matte, hand-scraped emboss adds a final layer of elegance to these refined visuals.

English Oak (48 x 7 inches): Inspired by artisan woodworking techniques when floor boards were individually crafted, this design embodies old-world charm in a format that won't need refinishing. The hand-scraped emboss leaves a chiseled effect on the planks, reflecting a time when craftsman finished every board by hand.

Glacier Oak: In addition to its full 56 x 9-inch plank, this visual is available in a corresponding 18 x 3-inch parquet format, allowing designers to scale the format to different sized spaces. Parquet accent planks are ideal for use in small areas, including bathrooms and entryways as well as in adjoining rooms when used alongside the longer planks.