Invista taps Brown as new Stainmaster vice president

Kennesaw, Ga.—Invista has appointed Brook Brown as the new vice president of the Stainmaster brand. She is taking the place of Maggie Bidlingmaier, who was promoted to vice president of surfaces in January 2018.

In her new role, Brown will be responsible for overseeing all efforts pertaining to brand, marketing, channel and product strategies to drive overall business performance for the Stainmaster brand.

Brown has been with Invista for six years, starting as the global rugs business manager. She most recently led the channel/national accounts team for the surfaces business, supporting the Stainmaster and Dacron brands.

“Brook has a great track record of performance and is well positioned to create additional value and opportunities for Invista,” Bidlingmaier said.

Prior to joining Invista, Brown worked in healthcare, most recently at 3M in the health information systems divisions as a product manager. There she developed strategies with large healthcare systems, academic medical centers and government agencies like the Department of Defense to create interoperability from disparate data.