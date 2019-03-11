Installation: Molding intros tout form and function

March 4/11, 2019: Volume 34, Issue 20



By Megan Salzano

Consumers can sometimes forget the finishing touches necessary to complete a new flooring installation. Accessory items, such as trim and molding, not only help to create a flawless installation but also add to a retailer’s overall project sale.

At this year’s International Surfaces Event, held in Las Vegas in January, trim and molding manufacturers showcased innovative new products meant to help retailers grow sales while also supporting a flawless installation that will keep customers happy. Some suppliers focused on rounding out existing collections in an effort to help retail offer a one-stop solution and account for multiple design trends. Others tapped current floor trends, such as waterproof designs, in an effort to better service the market.

Whether looking to add new SKUs to existing trim and molding offerings or break into the category to help boost the final sale, retailers should keep these accessories top of mind when discussing new projects with their customers. Following is a curated selection of some of those new trim and molding innovations.

Seneca Millwork

Seneca is adding to its SignatureEdge collection with three new stair tread edge profiles. Its eased edge tread has a 3⁄16-inch slightly rounded top front edge; its chamfered edge design showcases a 1⁄4-inch angled top front edge; and the double chamfered design features the 1⁄4-inch angled edges on the top and bottom of the tread.

“Currently, a consumer has basically two stair tread design choices—a bullnose or square front,” said Mark Pacacha, national sales manager. “We feel that adding three additional edge options brings pizzazz and an important variety to our SignatureEdge collection. The eased edge is similar to the square edge but with a smoother, more rounded appearance. The chamfered edge and double-chamfered edge profiles are perfect for an ultra-modern appearance on consumers’ staircases.”

Pacacha noted that by adding more edge designs, the company now has a complete stair package selection for both traditional and modern looks. “Change is happening so quickly in the trim and molding business, and with all the homework a consumer does before making purchases our SignatureEdge collection gives our partners an ‘Edge’ for their customers.”

All treads are manufactured in the USA and are available unfinished or prefinished. Seneca can stain and finish stair treads to match thousands of flooring brands and colors. This includes specialty finishes such as sculpted, wire brushed and glazed. Seneca’s solid wood treads are built to last with only two to three glue lines per tread, and they are coated with a durable, water-based, phthalate-free formulated polyurethane topcoat finish.

Artistic Finishes

Artistic Finishes has added a new look to its Enduracor Stair Nose line of molding. Profile 340 has a square-edged design and fits 5mm to 7mm floors. With this new profile, the company’s Enduracor waterproof line now offers 17 profiles for floors ranging from 2.5mm to 15mm.

“There is always a demand for flush stair nosing when it comes to molding for multi-layer floors. This fits 5mm to 7mm thick floors, which is the largest thickness option in the multi-layer flooring industry and fulfills that need where it’s often found lacking,” said Bill Treiber, technical sales and education manager. “This square-edged nosing gives our customers another option of stair nosing in our Enduracor waterproof core collection with a modern twist. The squared look of the bullnose is the latest trend our customers are requesting to give their staircase a fresh, bold look.”

Selling is about options and staying current with the trends in the industry, Treiber explained. “This sleek new profile is a unique design while still creating durability. It gives our retailers and dealers the flush nosing option their customers need and want for multi-layer floors at a cost-effective price.”

This new profile will be available in April.

Pennwood Products

This year, Pennwood has grown its White Goods assortment of molding products—painted and primed molding in baseboard, quarter round and shoe. “Retailers, builders and consumers are looking for molding that have universal usage and at the same time give a great visual appearance as well as good value,” said Steve Cratch, business development. “The retailers and consumer think white molding actually make the floors contrast better. The retailer controls and turns their inventory better and the installer likes the fixed lengths. Builders like that it is available already painted or primed. Everyone is a winner.”

In addition, Cratch noted it was important to offer retailers a molding line that works with all flooring types, including ceramic, hardwood, vinyl and LVT. “Distributors and retailers today are always looking for items that turn well and help their bottom line. Painted and primed molding help consolidate where necessary and at the same time offer a product that saves time in installation.”

Currently offered in a 12-foot fixed length, the company is set to launch an 8-foot fixed length in the second quarter.