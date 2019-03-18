I4F to exhibit at Domotexasia/ChinaFloor 2019

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is exhibiting in Hall N3 at booth #D30 at Domotexasia/ChinaFloor 2019, being held March 26-28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China. I4F’s booth will demonstrate all the latest patents and technologies available via an I4F license. At the show will be a versatile 3D-wall panel installation system as well as new advancements in digital printing and four-sided locking.

Visitors to the booth will see 3L TripleLock—I4F’s flagship one-piece drop-lock technology—which has been extended to lock down four sides, enabling the installation of herringbone and floor tiles in all materials. Attendees will also see cutting-edge technologies licensed by I4F for digital printing on core boards and PVC films. I4F digital printing innovations enable manufacturers to create unique designs with superior optical quality while avoiding unnecessary inventory for pre-printed materials.

“We are excited to be again exhibiting at Domotexasia/ChinaFloor in Shanghai,” said John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO. “There will be a high level of energy at our booth as we showcase technologically advanced intellectual property and innovations designed to help move the industry onwards and upwards. By meeting real business needs, our patent portfolios, divided into clusters covering locking, surface finishing, wall panels, materials and panel composition and manufacturing processes, provide manufacturers with top-notch technology as well as returns in line with market changes and new product developments.”

I4F’s entire management team will be present at the exhibition and is available to meet with manufacturers as well as distributors and retailers.