I4F signs patent partnership agreement with CFL Flooring

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F has signed a patent partnership agreement with CFL Flooring for a new engineered-stone, wood-veneer, composite-base flooring board. The breakthrough magnesium oxide veneer board resolves many disadvantages currently associated with natural wood flooring by reducing moisture intake and flammability on any floor level or room type. In addition to I4F receiving licensing rights for the new board, the partnership also opens up future collaboration in the area of patented technologies.

“We believe CFL’s new engineered-stone, veneer composite board could become the greatest thing since parquet,” John Rietveldt, I4F CEO. “This latest partnership with CFL underscores our strategy to seek out and market flooring technologies that have a profound impact on today’s flooring landscape. This innovation resolves age-old issues linked to natural wood flooring while bringing exciting new possibilities back into the market.”

The new sound absorbing board provides a stone-wood composite base that keeps the wood-veneer level dry and heat resistant by substantially retaining moisture and heat within the stone-wood base. As a result, this new board can be used in any room and is particularly suited to those prone to high levels of heat and humidity like wet rooms, kitchens and greenhouses as well as on all floor levels, even basements. The new board is also environmentally friendly as it uses less wood and eliminates the need for any sub-flooring.

“We are excited about working with I4F to promote this breakthrough technology,” said Thomas Baert, president, CFL. “This technology, developed by Mondo Pallon, is the beginning of many more to come over the next months and years. Innovation is in the DNA of CFL Flooring and now secured through many approved and pending patents.”