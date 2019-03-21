I4F augments licensee protection with new labelling system

Willemstad, Curacao–I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, is introducing new measures designed to further protect its complying licensees.

The company also said it has provided notice to terminate license agreements with two manufacturers—Jiangsu Simo New Materials Co. Ltd. and Weifang Green Residence Floor Material Co. Ltd.—following material breaches of contracts, despite several unanswered notifications to comply. These include a failure to submit volume reports for products using I4F’s patented technologies as well as the non-payment of contractual fees.

As from the second quarter of 2019, I4F will roll-out its new holographic labelling system to all I4F licensees as well as initiate a license compliance audit program. These new measures are designed to extend the scope of protection for all complying I4F licensees.

“Mutually respecting all contractual obligations is essential and normal business practice for all professional parties involved in a license agreement,” said John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO. “As a patents and technologies company, we make it our business to ensure that all our complying licensees are fully protected from those taking part in non-compliant activities by attempting to use licensed technologies for free. These new measures aim to ensure that the lay of the land is fair and equal for all I4F licensees.”