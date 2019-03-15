HPS Schönox wins Fuse Alliance 2018 Supplier of the Year

Orlando, Fla.—Fuse Alliance recently announced Schönox HPS North America as the recipient of the 2019 Supplier of the Year award. This honor was presented at the Fuse Awards Program during the organization’s annual conference.

The Fuse Awards Program was established to recognize excellence and feature best practices among members and suppliers. Recipients of these awards are chosen based on a survey given to Fuse members. As described by Fuse, Supplier of the Year is a vendor that has performed above and beyond expectations in terms of product quality, service and support. This is the 11th anniversary of this award.

“This award, earned two years in a row now, isn’t a reason for us to rest,” said Thomas Trissl, principle, Schönox HPS North America. “This level of customer service isn’t just reserved for Fuse Alliance and its members. We provide this level of customer service across the industry, and, as much as we appreciate receiving this award, it is our duty to ensure that every flooring installer on every job every day is presented with the best solutions to put down the most perfect floor possible.”

Before being named Supplier of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Schönox HPS North America was awarded Best Support for three consecutive years, from 2014 until 2016. The Best Support award recognizes a supplier demonstrating exceptional support of both the Fuse organization and its members.