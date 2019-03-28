Havwoods International opens Toronto showroom

Toronto, Canada—Global engineered hardwood supplier Havwoods International has announced the grand opening of its first Canadian showroom. The 1,600-square-foot showroom welcomes architects, interior designers, developers, construction professionals, specifiers and homeowners at its new location in the heart of Toronto’s King East Design District.

“Havwoods International has opened showrooms in design districts of major cities across the world such as London, Dubai, Sydney, Rome, Melbourne and New York City,” said Allan Singh, general manager, Havwoods International. “Our first showroom in Canada provides clientele in the Toronto area with convenient access to the brand’s superior quality wood designs for both the residential and commercial markets.”

The single-story facility welcomes guests through a central door framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. On the right side, a full wall of samples appear as though they are floating on white shelves. In the center, two long presentation tables highlight a curated selection of Havwoods’ product offering all set flush within black steel frames. The tables offer wide, slender display drawers clad in gleaming brushed brass. Overall, the showroom was designed to offer visitors fluid, easy movement throughout the space.

“Our showrooms are designed to foster collaboration,” Singh added. “Whether you’re a homeowner that’s looking to gather samples or see larger panels, or an architect bringing clients in to review options—the showroom is a resource that caters to any project need.”

Havwoods also welcomes Dana Bronikova as the Toronto showroom manager. Known for her passion and attention to detail, Bronikova will drive the development of the Havwoods brand in Toronto and the surrounding areas. She comes from a background in luxury retail and furniture sales. “Havwoods has great potential in Toronto, particularly with the current booming real estate industry,” Bronikova said. “I am excited to represent the brand from the very beginning of its official debut in the city.”

The showroom, located at 201 Frederick Street, Toronto, Canada, is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.